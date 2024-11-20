Canadiens’ Patrik Laine skates with teammates for the first time since his injury

“It’s nice to have him back with us,” defenseman David Savard said. “It can feel like a long time when you’re not practicing with the team, you don’t see the guys as much. We’ve made an effort to keep him involved as much as possible during team meetings, but it’s tougher when we’re on the road.

“But it’s great to see him and to know he’s close to returning to play.”

Laine was injured after a collision with Cédric Paré during a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28. He opted not to undergo surgery.

The Canadiens announced on Oct. 1 that he would be sidelined for two to three months. He resumed skating on his own on Nov. 6. At this point, he's expected to make his official debut in a Canadiens uniform sometime in December.

The 26-year-old Finn hasn't played in the NHL since Dec. 14 as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was sidelined with a fractured clavicle and later entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to focus on his mental health.

Laine will likely need some time to get back into game rhythm.

“Will it take one game? Two weeks? I don’t know, we’ll see,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said.

The Canadiens are riding a two-game winning streak and next play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

