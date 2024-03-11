Canadiens host the Blue Jackets in Eastern Conference action

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal has a 24-30-10 record overall and a 12-17-3 record in home games. The Canadiens have a -47 scoring differential, with 176 total goals scored and 223 conceded.

Columbus has a 22-32-10 record overall and a 10-15-6 record in road games. The Blue Jackets have an 11-14-5 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 19 goals and 32 assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 35 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral), Colin White: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth: day to day (illness), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.