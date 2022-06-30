BreakingNews
Canadian teen Russell-Rowe helps Crew beat Toronto FC, 2-1

Columbus Crew midfielder Sean Zawadzki, left, celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Columbus Crew midfielder Sean Zawadzki, left, celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old Russell-Rowe, from Brampton, Ontario, is a former Toronto FC academy player. He signed a first-team deal with Columbus (5-5-6) on Wednesday after leading the MLS Next Pro League with 11 goals for Crew 2.

Russell-Rowe set up goals by Sean Zawadzki in the 18th minute and Darlington Nagbe in the 30th. Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (5-9-3) in the 54th.

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan fights for possession of the ball with Toronto FC's Jayden Nelson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson gets the ball past Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson (47) fights for possession of the ball with Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, left, is tackled by Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

