Canada's largest city, Toronto, wants lockdown extended

“By the time the confirmed counts are big enough to shock us, it will be too late to do anything; we will be in a third wave as bad as anything we’ve been through thus far,” she said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports de Villa’s advice, saying they need to ensure the current lockdown is Toronto’s last.

Toronto and Canada flattened the epidemic curve over the summer. A second wave started in the fall after the Ontario government delayed imposing widespread restrictions.

Schools just reopened in Toronto this week and retail stores are scheduled to reopen Feb. 22.

“We absolutely do want to find ourselves opening things up, even slightly, and then having to close down again just a weeks from now,” Tory said.

Canada’s federal government expects to receive millions of vaccine doses this spring and 6 million before the end of March.

Scientists say the U.K. variant spreads more easily and is likely more deadly, but so far existing vaccines appear to be effective against it. Another variant first detected in South Africa, however, has shown signs of being able to evade some of the immune response generated by the AstraZeneca vaccine.