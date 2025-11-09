Campbell's 23 lead Bowling Green over Le Moyne 83-60

Led by Javontae Campbell's 23 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Le Moyne Dolphins 83-60 on Sunday
By The Associated Press
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell scored 23 points as Bowling Green beat Le Moyne 83-60 on Sunday.

Campbell also had six rebounds and eight steals for the Falcons (3-0). Josiah Shackelford scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Javon Ruffin shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Shilo Jackson finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Dolphins (1-2). Le Moyne also got 20 points and seven rebounds from Trent Mosquera.

Bowling Green's next game is Saturday against Davidson on the road, and Le Moyne visits UMass on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

