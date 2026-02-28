Campbell's 20 lead Bowling Green past UMass 81-62

Led by Javontae Campbell's 20 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the UMass Minutemen 81-62 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell had 20 points in Bowling Green's 81-62 win over UMass on Saturday.

Campbell shot 8 of 15 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line for the Falcons (17-13, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Josiah Shackelford scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Justin Thomas shot 5 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Leonardo Bettiol led the Minutemen (15-15, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. UMass also got 10 points apiece from Dwayne Wimbley Jr. and Marcus Banks. The loss was the Minutemen's sixth in a row.

Javon Ruffin scored nine points in the first half, and Bowling Green went into halftime trailing 37-28. Campbell scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Bowling Green to a 19-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

