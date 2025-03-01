Campbell scores 26 in Bowling Green's 61-52 win over Ball State

Mickey Pearson Jr. led the way for the Cardinals (14-15, 7-9) with 15 points. Payton Sparks added 14 points and seven rebounds for Ball State. Juan Sebastian Gorosito had eight points.

Bowling Green entered halftime up 25-24. Campbell paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Bowling Green used a 13-2 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 40-30 with 13:53 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Campbell scored 16 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Bowling Green visits Northern Illinois and Ball State hosts Central Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.