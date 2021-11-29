journal-news logo
Campbell inactive for Ravens against Cleveland running game

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) reaches out and recovers a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) reaches out and recovers a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

news
24 minutes ago
Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell is inactive for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell is inactive for Sunday night's game against Cleveland.

Campbell missed practice this week because of a concussion, and his absence is a blow to Baltimore in this matchup against the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense.

The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) from injured reserve.

Receiver Marquise Brown (thigh) is active for the Ravens after missing last weekend’s win at Chicago.

In addition to Campbell, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (neck) and Chris Westry (thigh), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), receiver Miles Boykin (finger) and tight end Josh Oliver are inactive for Baltimore.

Inactive for Cleveland are: receivers Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and Rashard Higgins, fullback Andy Janovich, safety Richard LeCounte III, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, tackle James Hudson III and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

