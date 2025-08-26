Caminero leads Rays against the Guardians following 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (8-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Guardians: Parker Messick (0-0, 1.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -123, Rays +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians after Junior Caminero had four hits on Monday in a 9-0 win over the Guardians.

Cleveland has a 64-66 record overall and a 31-32 record at home. The Guardians have a 39-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has a 30-34 record on the road and a 64-67 record overall. The Rays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .315.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. CJ Kayfus is 6 for 32 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has 13 doubles and 25 home runs for the Rays. Caminero is 11 for 41 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 1-9, .168 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Rays: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.