Cameron delivers another solid outing as Royals top Reds, 3-2, salvaging final game of series

Noah Cameron scattered six singles, allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings, as the Kansas City Royals salvaged the final game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds, 3-2
Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia comes off the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia comes off the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news
By MARC BOWMAN – Associated Press
47 minutes ago
X

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Noah Cameron pitched into the seventh, scattering six singles as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 to salvage the final game of the series on Wednesday night.

Cameron (2-1) allowed a run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Maikel Garcia singled with one out in the fourth, extending his hitting streak to 13 games, then scored from first on Drew Waters’ deflected single.

In the fifth, John Rave doubled to right, collecting his first major league hit, and scored when Bobby Witt Jr. bounced a two-out double inside the first base bag for a 2-0 lead.

Witt added an insurance run with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Carlos Estévez struck out two for a four-out save, his 15th.

Among his three singles, Spencer Steer delivered two-out RBI hits in the sixth and eighth.

Tyler Stephenson hit three singles while TJ Friedl hit two singles and has multiple hits in six straight games.

Hunter Greene (4-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Austin Hays exited the game in the eighth with a left foot contusion. He was hobbled after fouling a pitch off his foot in a sixth-inning at-bat.

Key moment

Running on a 2-2 pitch, Garcia scored from first when second baseman Matt McLain deflected Waters’ hit into shallow right field, snapping a scoreless tie.

Key stat

Stephenson was 7 for 12 in the three-game series, including his first two three-hit games of the season.

Up next

Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.77 ERA) opens a weekend series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are undecided on a starting pitcher.

RHP Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.02) returns from the injured list (third finger sprain) as the Royals begin a weekend series on Friday hosting the Tigers and RHP Casey Mize (6-1, 2.45).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Angel Zerpa throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals' John Rave crosses the plate past Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson to score on double by Bobby Witt Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia runs past Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain to score on a single by Drew Waters during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Jeni’s Ice Cream to open second location in Mason
2
Council approves $27K contract to provide geotechnical services
3
Middletown assistant city manager resigns
4
Chick-fil-A sign erected off I-75 in Middletown
5
PHOTOS: Hamilton High School 2025 graduation