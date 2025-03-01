Cambridge leads No. 12 Ohio State against No. 19 Maryland after 33-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State plays No. 19 Maryland after Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points in Ohio State's 89-78 victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Terrapins are 10-4 in home games. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 3.6.

The Buckeyes are 13-4 in conference games. Ohio State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maryland's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Maryland gives up.

The Terrapins and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.9 points for the Buckeyes. Cambridge is averaging 17.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.