Cambridge and No. 8 Ohio State host Indiana

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Ohio State plays Indiana after Jaloni Cambridge scored 29 points in Ohio State's 86-78 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-4 at home. Indiana has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 11-3 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is third in the Big Ten scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Indiana makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Ohio State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Sydney Parrish is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Buckeyes. Cambridge is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.