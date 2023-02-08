Camara has 26 in Dayton's 62-58 win over VCU

X
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Toumani Camara had 26 points and 15 rebounds in Dayton's 62-58 win over VCU on Tuesday night.

Daron Holmes scored 11 points and added 13 rebounds for the Flyers (16-9, 8-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Koby Brea added nine points.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. led the Rams (18-7, 9-3), finishing with 14 points, three steals and three assists. Jalen DeLoach added 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals for VCU. Jayden Nunn recorded 10 points and two steals.

Dayton went into halftime ahead of VCU 36-32. Camara scored 10 points in the half. Camara scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Dayton to a four-point victory.

Dayton's next game is Friday against Saint Louis at home, and VCU visits Rhode Island on Wednesday.

