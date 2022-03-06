Hamburger icon
Calvo scores tying goal, Earthquakes draw with Crew 3-3

46 minutes ago
Francisco Calvo scored the tying goal for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 3-3 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Francisco Calvo scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 3-3 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Calvo scored the equalizer in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time for the Earthquakes (0-1-1). Calvo totaled two goals in the game.

The Earthquakes also got one goal from Cristian Espinoza.

Lucas Zelarrayan scored two goals and Gyasi Zardes added another for the Crew (1-0-1).

The Crew outshot the Earthquakes 17-6, with nine shots on goal to four for the Earthquakes.

JT Marcinkowski saved six of the nine shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Eloy Room made one save for the Crew.

Both teams play again next Saturday. The Earthquakes visit the Philadelphia Union and the Crew host Toronto.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

