Calvin's 25 lead Wright State past Detroit Mercy 93-78

Led by Trey Calvin's 25 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 93-78 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Trey Calvin's 25 points helped Wright State defeat Detroit Mercy 93-78 on Thursday night.

Calvin had six assists for the Raiders (16-12, 11-6 Horizon League). Brandon Noel scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tanner Holden shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jayden Stone led the Titans (1-28, 1-17) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Marcus Tankersley added 23 points and four assists for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Edoardo Del Cadia finished with 14 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

