X
Dark Mode Toggle

Calvin's 18 help Wright State defeat Green Bay 77-46

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Trey Calvin's 18 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 77-46

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin had 18 points in Wright State's 77-46 win over Green Bay on Saturday night, extending the longest active losing streak in Division I to 13 games.

Green Bay is winless since beating UMKC 70-64 at home on Dec. 10 and has lost 10 consecutive Horizon League games.

Calvin shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (13-10, 6-6). AJ Braun added 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and grabbed nine rebounds. Andrew Welage went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Cade Meyer led the Phoenix (2-21, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Randy Tucker added 10 points and two steals for Green Bay. Clarence Cummings III also had eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Man found dead near Middletown airport, park
2
‘We must fight every day’ the evils of racism and abuse, says Hamilton...
3
Hamilton works with Agave & Rye to add Main Street parking lot
4
Badin High School parking lot expansion get final city approval
5
Schools, students celebrate ‘Who Dey FriDey’ with focus on teamwork
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top