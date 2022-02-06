Hamburger icon
Calvin scores 23 to carry Wright St. past Oakland 75-64

Trey Calvin had 23 points as Wright State topped Oakland 75-64

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin had 23 points as Wright State topped Oakland 75-64 on Saturday night.

Tanner Holden had 19 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (14-10, 11-4 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tim Finke had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Blake Lampman had 16 points for the Golden Grizzlies (16-7, 9-3). Jamal Cain added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Townsend also had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

