Calvin, Noel rally Wright State past Detroit Mercy 90-85

Calvin made 9 of 20 shots and 9 of 10 free throws for the Raiders (9-7, 2-3 Horizon League). Noel finished with 18 points and a career-best 17 rebounds. Amari Davis scored 12.

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is currently seventh on the Division I all-time scoring list with 3,130 points after scoring 27 against the Raiders. The senior sank just 9 of 25 shots and missed 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Davis needs 21 points to pass Creighton's Doug McDermott (2010-14) for sixth place. Next up is Alphonso Ford of Mississippi Valley State (1989-93) with 3,165.