Calvin hits winner at buzzer, Wright State beats Louisville

Brandon Noel tipped in a miss to pull Wright State within 72-69 with 1:03 remaining. Louisville missed a long 3-pointer late in the shot clock and Noel had a baseline dunk, off a nice assist from Tim Finke with 13.2 seconds left.

Wright State forced a jump ball on Louisville's inbounds play with 8.4 seconds left and took possession. Calvin used a high screen to switch defenders and he pump-faked before sinking a long jumper and getting surrounded by teammates at the other end.