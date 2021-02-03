Californians charged for pandemic loans to fake Ohio farms

The alleged conspiracy was revealed in an affidavit unsealed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Court records show Aydin Kalantarov, 36, and Gunay Kalantarov, 33, both of California, were arrested Jan. 25 and charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Records do not indicate whether they have attorneys to speak for them, and it wasn't clear if they are related.