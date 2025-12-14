Caleb Williams throws for 2 TDs, Bears pound Browns even as Myles Garrett closes in on sacks record

It was just the sort of performance they needed coming off a loss at Green Bay that knocked them from first to seventh in the NFC, with a rematch against their rivals at home next week looming.

Garrett had 1 1/2 sacks, giving him 21 1/2 on the season and leaving him one shy of the record shared by New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan (2001) and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (2021). He got to Williams in the second quarter on a third down at the Cleveland 8, and he and Shelby Harris took down the quarterback early in the fourth. A four-time All-Pro, Garrett has at least one sack in eight straight games and has 17 1/2 in that span.

Williams shook off a string of shaky outings, finishing 17 of 28 for 242 yards. He completed fewer than 60% of his passes in each of the previous six games.

D’Andre Swift ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns. DJ Moore added 69 yards receiving and two scoring catches with Rome Odunze missing his second straight game because of a foot injury.

Rookie Luther Burden caught six passes for 84 yards, including a 40-yarder.

D’Marco Jackson intercepted Shedeur Sanders deep in Cleveland territory in the third, leading to a touchdown for Chicago. Jaylon Johnson picked off a pass in the end zone late in the quarter, helping the Bears bounce back after having a five-game win streak snapped last week. They also won their fifth straight home game since a season-opening loss to Minnesota.

The Browns (3-11) have dropped three straight and six of seven.

Sanders was 18 of 35 for 177 yards and three interceptions. He was sacked five times in his fourth start. The Browns announced the highly publicized fifth-round pick and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will be their starter for the rest of the season after passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns while also having a rushing score against Tennessee last week.

Injuries

Browns: G Teven Jenkins left with a shoulder injury.

Bears: Williams limped toward the locker room after he was hit on a pass on the final play of the first half. ... Odunze aggravated his foot injury in warmups.

Up next

Browns: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

Bears: Host Green Bay on Saturday night. ___

