Cain, Escobar move Brewers close to title with 10-3 win

The Indians stole six bases, matching the most in the majors this season, and have stolen 35 straight bases, a streak that began Aug. 11.

Cleveland catcher Ryan Lavarnway committed two errors. Milwaukee scored in the first when he blocked a pitch in the dirt with Kolten Wong on third, but touched the ball with his mask. Wong was awarded home by plate umpire John Bacon.

Lavarnway was charged with catcher’s interference in the fifth when his glove made contact with Urías’ bat with the bases loaded. Milwaukee was awarded a run and Cain hit his grand slam to batters later.

Urías’ throwing error on leadoff hitter Myles Straw’s ground ball to short led to two unearned runs in the first. Urías later misplayed a grounder that forced Houser to pitch out of bases-loaded jam and throw 32 pitches in the inning that ended with Cleveland leading 2-1.

Urías made up for the errors in the fourth with his 20th home run on a 2-2 pitch that scored Omar Narváez, who doubled to lead off and sparked Milwaukee to another road win. The Brewers tied a franchise record for road wins in a season and are a major league-best 47-24 on the road.

Morgan (2-7) allowed eight runs — seven earned — in 4 1/3 innings.

OFFENSIVE WOES

The Indians had three hits after being held to one hit Wednesday against Minnesota. Cleveland napped a 25-inning scoreless streak Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Manny Piña (strained oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and walked in the ninth. C Luke Maile was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. … OF Tyrone Taylor (strained right oblique) was sent to Nashville on a rehab assignment.

Indians: Interim manager DeMarlo Hale said RHP Shane Bieber’s next step in his recovery from a strained shoulder will be to either throw a simulated game or pitch in a minor league rehab game. Bieber, the AL Cy Young winner last season, has been out since June 13.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.38 ERA) hasn’t lost since May 25 and has recorded 196 strikeouts in 144 innings.

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (10-4. 4.53) has won his last three starts. He allowed three runs in five innings against Boston on Sunday.

