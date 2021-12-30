C. Michigan, Miami meet in conference play

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Chippewas have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Miami has 39 assists on 88 field goals (44.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Central Michigan has assists on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the country. The Central Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

