C. Michigan looks for home win vs Ohio

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-7 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has 26 assists on 81 field goals (32.1 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio has assists on 50 of 91 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan attempts more free throws per game than any other MAC team. The Chippewas have averaged 24.3 foul shots per game this season.

