journal-news logo
X

Byrd's TD run caps wild 4th, lifts SDSU over Toledo 17-14

news
1 hour ago
Jordan Byrd ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns — including a go-ahead 1-yard TD in the closing seconds — to help San Diego State beat Toledo 17-14

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Byrd ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns — including a go-ahead 1-yard TD in the closing seconds — to help San Diego State beat Toledo 17-14 Saturday.

Braxton Burmeister completed 3 of 4 passes for 25 yards and ran three times for 46 yards before Byrd scored from a yard out to cap the scoring with 41 seconds to play.

Burmeister finished 13-of-24 passing for 65 yards and added 44 yards rushing on eight carries for San Diego State (2-2).

Dequan Finn threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Turner that capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive and trimmed Toledo's deficit to 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter and, after San Diego State went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Rockets went 93 yards in eight play to take their first lead when Finn scored on a 1-yard run with 2:56 to play.

Finn threw for 240 and three interceptions for Toledo (2-2). DeMeer Blankumsee had eight receptions for 112 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

In Other News
1
A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals
2
Tom Alf: Legacy of Hamilton Schools’ icon honored in media center...
3
Middletown police officer recognized for life-saving measures at...
4
Duke Energy applies for natural gas distribution rate increase
5
City denies plan for car wash near Rural King because layout concerns
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top