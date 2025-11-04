Byers scores 18 in Miami (OH)'s 87-72 victory over Old Dominion

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brant Byers had 18 points in Miami (OH)'s 87-72 win against Old Dominion on Monday.
Byers shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the RedHawks. Evan Ipsaro scored 16 points and Peter Suder had 14 points.
LJ Thomas led the way for the Monarchs with 13 points and six assists. KC Shaw added 11 points for Old Dominion. Jordan Battle finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
