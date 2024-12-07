Butler scores 35, Bowling Green beats Morgan State 102-81

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Derrick Butler's 35 points led Bowling Green over Morgan State 102-81 on Saturday.

Butler also added six rebounds for the Falcons (4-5). Trey Thomas scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Javontae Campbell finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Will Thomas led the way for the Bears (5-7) with 19 points. Morgan State also got 12 points from Kameron Hobbs. Ahmarie Simpkins also had 11 points.

Bowling Green took the lead with 14:52 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 55-37 at halftime, with Butler racking up 22 points. Bowling Green extended its lead to 63-39 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Trey Thomas scored a team-high 16 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

