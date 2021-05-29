journal-news logo
Buska’s header lifts Revolution over FC Cincinnati 1-0

New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa, center, heads on goal as FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameronnati midfielder Caleb Stanko, right, defend during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Adam Buksa scored in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution stayed atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Buksa scored on a header in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution stayed atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Buksa jumped between a pair of teammates to connect in the 6-yard box with Carles Gil’s free kick from just outside the 18-yard box near the end line.

The Revolution (5-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Matt Turner made a pair of saves in the 82nd minute, the second to stop a wide-open chance for Cincinnati's Brandon Vázquez. Turner finished with four saves for his third shutout of the season.

Geoff Cameron had a header miss over the crossbar on the last play before the final whistle for FC Cincinnati (1-4-1).

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (22) dribbles the ball forward against the FC Cincinnati during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) wins possession away from New England Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

FC Cincinnati forward Jurgen Locadia, right, collects a pass as New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler (4) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) blocks a shot on goal by FC Cincinnati forward Brenner during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) heads the ball on goal as FC Cincinnati midfielder Caleb Stanko (33) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

New England Revolution forward DeJuan Jones (24) passes the ball forward as FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa, centerm passes the ball forward as FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo, left, and midfielder Allan Cruz, right, defend during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

FC Cincinnati fans cheer on the team against the New England Revolution during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) falls to the ground after a last-second chance to equalize failed and the referee blew the full-time whistle moments later in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. New England won, 1-0. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

