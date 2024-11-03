Burrow ties career high with 5 TD passes as Bengals get first home win, 41-24 over Raiders

Brown, who got a season-high 27 carries with Zack Moss sidelined with a neck injury, consistently picked up chunks of yards for the Bengals, who have struggled running the ball this season. Trey Hendrickson had four sacks.

The Raiders (2-7) aided Cincinnati drives with penalties, and quarterback Gardner Minshew fumbled the ball away in the third, leading to a 10-yard TD catch by Gesicki, his first since last Christmas Eve when he played for the Patriots. That put the Bengals up 31-10.

Gesicki finished with five catches for 100 yards.

Minshew finished 10 for 17 for 124 yards. He was benched late in the third quarter for former University of Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder, who fumbled the ball away on a strip-sack by Trey Hendrickson on the fourth quarter. Ridder also threw his first touchdown pass of the season, to Brock Bowers with 41 seconds left in the game.

Jakobi Meyers had eight catches for 105 yards for Las Vegas.

The Raiders scored on the first drive of the day, finished with a 1-yard plunge by Zamir White.

The Bengals (4-5) answered with a drive of nearly eight minutes. Brown carried the ball five times for 21 yards and caught three passes for 21 more yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.

After the teams traded field goals, Cincinnati's drive was aided by an unnecessary roughness call on Maxx Crosby, who jumped offside and flattened Burrow. Three plays later, Burrow hit Iosivas for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 17-10 Bengals lead at the half.

Injuries

Raiders: OT Kolton Miller and CB Nate Hobbs each left with ankle injuries in the first half. OT Andrus Peat also left with an ankle injury. ... OG Cody Whitehair suffered an ankle injury in the second half. ... TE Harrison Bryant departed in the fourth quarter, also with an ankle injury.

Bengals: TE Erick All Jr. left in the second quarter after injuring his right knee. ... DT B.J. Hill was declared out with a hip injury.

Up next

Raiders: After an off week, at Miami Nov. 17.

Bengals: At Ravens on Thursday night.

