Burrow says ankle is OK after injuring it at Steelers

The Bengals, whose offensive line and secondary have been plagued with injuries, appeared to be getting a little healthier overall this week.

Taylor said he expected cornerbacks LeShaun Sims and Mackensie Alexander — both recovering from concussions — and offensive tackles Bobby Hart (knee) and Jonah Williams (neck) to be active at practice this week, but whether any of them will play Sunday remains to be seen.

Running back Joe Mixon, who has missed the past three games with a foot injury, is making progress but remains day to day, Taylor said.

NOTES: The Bengals signed CBs Donnie Lewis and Trajan Bandy to the practice squad Wednesday, and practice squad DE Freedom Akinmoladun was placed on the COVID-19 list. ... CB Trae Waynes (pectoral) came off the COVID-19 list and went back on the injured list, where he had been since Sept. 7.

