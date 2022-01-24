Burrow keeps going down, but Bengals keep moving on

Also, the 49ers had nine sacks against the Bears on Jan. 6, 1985, and the Browns had nine against the Jets on Jan. 3, 1987. However both of those games had multiple players take sacks for the losing team.

Burrow, the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL, is used to the bumps and bruises. But he got a clean pocket and made a huge play when it counted the most.

With the game tied and 20 seconds left, Burrow hooked up with rookie Ja'Marr Chase out at the right sideline for 19 yards. Two more short runs put McPherson in position for the 52-yard game-winner as time ran out.

“They don’t panic,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said after the first postseason road win in team history.

“We’ve got literally one more game to do whatever we’ve got to do, however we’re going to make it happen, to go out there and get one more (win) to go to the Super Bowl,” running back Joe Mixon said. “It’s the biggest game you could ever imagine. As a kid, I didn’t imagine it. And even right now it still feels like I’m dreaming.”

The difference Saturday was the Bengals' three interceptions of Titans QB Ryan Tannehill that led to two of McPherson's four field goals.

“I know we haven’t been here before but it sure feels like we have,” Taylor said. “You see the attitude of the team and the confidence that they have, that we’re going to find a way to win. And just you can’t replace the confidence that these guys have earned in themselves and hopefully that carries us through for another couple games.”

WHAT'S WORKING

The Bengals defense was outstanding. The unit bottled up Titans running back Derrick Henry, who was activated Friday after missing the nine previous games with a broken foot. The three interceptions were game-changing. Linebacker Logan Wilson picked off Tannehill with 20 seconds left, allowing Burrow to get Cincinnati into field-goal range.

WHAT'S NOT

The Bengals offensive line has struggled to protect Burrow all season, forcing him to adapt to the pressure and run from collapsing pockets. A season-ending ankle injury to right tackle Riley Reiff in December was a major loss.

Taylor tried to deflect some of the blame away from the line.

“There’s moments the offensive line could have been better, but I can promise you it wasn’t all on the offensive line,” he said. "It was all of us. You know, and it really starts with me. I got to do a better job taking the pressure off the quarterback and put us in a better position so those guys can’t tee off on us.”

STOCK UP

McPherson's last field goal was a no-doubter, just like the previous three he hit in the game. He is 8 for 8 so far in the two postseason games.

STOCK DOWN

Left tackle Jonah Williams allowed five QB pressures and two sacks on Saturday. Right guard Hakeem Adeniji allowed four pressures and three sacks.

KEY INJURIES

Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, cleared from a concussion that knocked him out of the wild-card win, went to the sideline with an apparent injury late in the game, but Taylor said he's OK. ... DE Cam Sample has groin injury and is day to day.

KEY NUMBER

109 — Receiving yards for Chase on five catches, his seventh 100-plus yard game this season, including two playoff games.

NEXT STEPS

The Bengals will have to contend with Mahomes, who was terrific in the Chiefs' 42-36 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Cincinnati beat Kansas City 34-31 on Jan. 2 behind Burrow's four touchdown passes.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski