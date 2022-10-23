Burrow, Bengals strike fast, blow by Falcons 35-17

Burrow started by connecting with a wide-open Boyd in stride down the middle for a 60-yard touchdown. After an Atlanta punt, a scrambling Burrow hit Joe Mixon on second-and-5 for 22 yards to extend a drive that Mixon finished off with a 1-yard TD plunge.

After another punt, Burrow went to work again, completing seven passes in a row, the last a 32-yard scoring toss to Chase amid two defenders.

Down 21-0, the Falcons then pieced together a 10-minute drive capped by a 1-yard dive by Tyler Allgeier — his first NFL touchdown.

Chase caught his second TD pass late in the first half, stopping at the sideline to make the catch and then running past cornerback Darren Hall.

Atlanta then scored 10 points in final 39 seconds of the half. Mariota hit Damiere Byrd for a 75-yard TD. After a Cincinnati three-and out, Younghoe Koo booted a 43-yard field goal to make it 28-17 at the half.

INJURIES

Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell limped off in the first quarter and was declared out with a hamstring injury. ... CB Mike Ford left with an ankle injury in the second half. ... S Jaylinn Hawkins left in the second half and was being evaluated for a head injury.

Bengals: RT La'el Collins went to the locker room in the second quarter with a left ankle injury but returned in the second half. ... DE Trey Hendrickson left with a neck injury in the second half and was declared out.

UP NEXT

Falcons: Host NFC South rival Carolina next Sunday.

Bengals: At AFC North rival Cleveland on Monday, Oct. 31.

Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

