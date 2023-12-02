Burns scores 18, Youngstown State knocks off Robert Morris 71-57

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Damiree Burns scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Youngstown State defeat Robert Morris 71-57 on Saturday.

Brett Thompson scored 17 and added six rebounds for the Penguins (5-3). Ziggy Reid finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Colonials (2-6) were led by Stephaun Walker, who recorded 20 points and nine rebounds. Robert Morris also got 15 points from Markeese Hastings and 10 points from Justice Williams.

