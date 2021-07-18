Burnes back in All-Star form, Brewers beat Reds 8-0 to sweep

Burnes struck out 12 while allowing five hits and a walk in 8 1/3 innings Sunday, and finished with a 2.16 ERA. He didn’t allow a runner past first base until Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on two singles and an error.

Reliever Angel Perdomo came on to strike out Eugenio Suárez and Kyle Farmer to preserve the shutout.

“He wasn’t quite in sync the first inning, but innings two through eight — really two through nine — he was on cruise,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “Just every pitch executed, ahead in the count, just really, really good.”

Burnes had superb control of his cutter and with his pitch count in the 70s in the seventh inning, started thinking he could get a complete game. He's never had one in 29 starts over four seasons in the majors.

“It wasn't something on the front of my mind to go as long as I could today, but whenever I can do that, it always helps,” he said.

Christian Yelich hit a solo homer in the seventh and Willy Adames added a two-run shot in the ninth. Tyrone Taylor and Jackie Bradley Jr. each drove in two runs in a four-run fifth.

Sonny Gray (2-5), who has been on and off the injured list with strained muscles around his rib cage, got the start and did fine until the Brewers got busy in the fifth.

"In the fifth inning, I missed on a couple close pitches and it continued to spiral,” Gray said.

CRITICAL STRETCH

After the sweep by the Brewers, the Reds open a series with the NL East-leading New York Mets on Monday. After that comes seven games against teams that are right behind them in the division, the Cardinals and the Cubs. General manager Nick Krall said the Reds “absolutely” will be buyers at the July 31 deadline, but this stretch could determine how aggressive he’s willing to be.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: There was no update on RHP Brad Boxberger, who had to leave Saturday night's game with shoulder stiffness after pitching to one batter in the eighth.

Reds: All-Star right fielder Nick Castellanos missed a second game since getting hit by a pitch on the right wrist. Manager David Bell said he's not expected to be out much longer. ... Right-hander Michael Lorenzen will go on the injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain. He pitched a scoreless inning on Saturday night in his first action of the year after nursing a sore shoulder, but pulled up lame while scoring the tying run in the 10th inning. ...

UP NEXT

Brewers: After an off day, Eric Lauer (3-4, 3.83) will be on the mound in the opener of a two-game series with the Royals in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Left-hander Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67) is scheduled to start for Kansas City. Lauer threw six innings of one-run ball in a 2-0 loss to the Reds July 9. Minor was tagged for six runs and nine hits through four innings in a 14-6 loss to the Indians July 10.

Reds: The Mets come to town Monday for a three-game set, with right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.29) going for the Reds. Gutierrez had a good outing in a win over the Brewers in Milwaukee on July 10, allowing just a run on five hits through six innings. The Mets are shuffling their rotation given the latest injury — a tight forearm — to ace Jacob deGrom.

