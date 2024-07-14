Burger leads Marlins against the Reds following 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.82 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -189, Marlins +157; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds after Jake Burger's four-hit game on Saturday.

Cincinnati has gone 25-27 in home games and 47-49 overall. The Reds have a 23-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 32-63 overall and 14-32 on the road. The Marlins are 22-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 22 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .244 for the Reds. Rece Hinds is 11-for-22 with three doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 12-for-35 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .252 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (undisclosed), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (back), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.