Bullpen woes, late error doom Brewers in 4-2 loss to Reds

Adames’ team-leading 22nd home run of the year accounted for the only run allowed by Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. The right-hander, filling a spot opened when Hunter Greene landed on the IL ahead of the series opener, scattered four hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.

The two home runs were all either team had been able to muster heading into the eighth when Jonathan India reached on a pinch-hit single and scored on Solano’s hit.

Hiura, who homered Saturday night in his first start since returning from Triple-A Nashville led off the ninth with his 10th off the season off Hunter Strickland (3-3).

Ross Detwiler worked a perfect 10th for his seventh career save and his first since 2014

BREWERS MOVE

Milwaukee designated left-handed reliever Jake McGee for assignment Sunday, one day after allowing three hits for a second consecutive outing. McGee signed with the Brewers on July 23, after he was released by the Giants and posted a 6.35 ERA in six appearances.

Right-hander Jason Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to fill McGee’s spot on the active roster.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RHP Jeff Hoffman (right forearm tightness) won’t be activated from the IL Monday as expected after suffering a setback during a bullpen session Saturday in Milwaukee.

Brewers: Adrian Houser struck out two batters over two scoreless innings in his first minor league rehab assignment Saturday night and will take the mound again later this week for Triple-A Nashville .

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Justin Dunn is set to make his Reds debut and will face his former team when Cincinnati opens a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field.

Brewers: After getting Monday off, Milwaukee returns to action Tuesday to open a two-game interleague set against the Rays behind RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 4.46) who is 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA in seven starts since coming off the IL in June.

