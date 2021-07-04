Bullpen strong again as Reds hand Cubs 9th straight loss

Chicago went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none.

Chicago jumped in front with one run in each of the first two innings. Javier Báez singled in Kris Bryant in the first. Then Jake Marisnick smashed a one-out triple over the head of Tyler Naquin in center in the second and scored on Hendricks’ two-out single up the middle.

Cincinnati got one back on Barnhart’s RBI double in the second, and then went ahead to stay with two runs in the seventh.

The Reds loaded the bases against Dan Winkler (1-1), who hit Jonathan India with one out to push across the tying run. Another run scored on Jesse Winker's infield out before Andrew Chafin struck out Nick Castellanos to end the inning.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nico Hoerner (left hamstring strain) was activated from the injured list. He went 0 for 4 in his first big league game since May 25. INF Sergio Alcántara was sent down to make room on the roster.

Reds: Injured relievers Tejay Antone (right forearm inflammation) and Lucas Sims (sprained right elbow) are expected to start throwing again soon and could be back by the end of July, manager David Bell said. Antone has been on the injured list since June 9, and Sims since June 24.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Right-hander Zach Davies (5-5) is expected to start Monday in the opener of a four-game series against Philadelphia. Left-hander Matt Moore (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies.

Reds: Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (3-3) starts Monday at Kansas City. Left-hander Mike Minor (6-6) gets the ball for the Royals, who lead the all-time series with the Reds 17-12.

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts to teammates after making a catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant for the final out of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The Reds won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, left, looks to throw to first base as he forces out Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez at home plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker watches as he grounds into an RBI-force out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India reacts as he is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer scored on the play. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster