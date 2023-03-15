Bufkin, Baker lead Michigan past Toledo 90-80 in NIT

Bufkin sank 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Wolverines (18-15), who will advance to play Vanderbilt in a second-round matchup. Bufkin added eight rebounds and five assists. Baker hit 8 of 11 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Hunter Dickinson pitched in with 19 points and nine rebounds. Dug McDaniel finished with 16 points and eight assists.

Setric Millner Jr. led the Rockets (27-8) with 19 points. JT Shumate hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 with seven rebounds. Ra'Heim Moss had 15 points, while RayJ Dennis totaled 13 points and eight assists.