Buffalo visits Simmons and Ohio

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Buffalo after Javan Simmons scored 20 points in Ohio's 86-83 win over the UMass Minutemen.

The Bobcats have gone 6-3 at home. Ohio is eighth in the MAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Hadaway averaging 5.8.

The Bulls have gone 3-0 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

Ohio's average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Sheldon is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.2 points and 1.6 steals. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel Freitag is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.