Buffalo stampedes past Toledo, 34-27 to go 4-0 in MAC play

Toledo held Buffalo without an offensive touchdown in the first half, led 20-7 at intermission and pushed its lead to 27-10 midway through the third quarter.

Buffalo's defense provided the spark for the Bulls' comeback. Keyshawn Cobb forced a fumble and Jahmin Muse scooped up the high bounce and scored on a 72-yard run to get Buffalo on the board in the first half. Marcus Fuqua had three of the team's four interceptions on Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn and the defense forced the Rockets into three fumbles, recovering two, including a key fumble in the third quarter when Isaiah King ran down Jacquez Stuart in the open field, stripped the ball and recovered it to help jump start the comeback.