Buffalo plays Cleveland State in NIT matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Cleveland State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls are 14-6 against MAC opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. Buffalo leads the MAC with 16.5 assists per game led by Lani Cornfield averaging 5.7.

The Vikings' record in Horizon action is 16-7. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon scoring 13.7 fast break points per game.

Buffalo averages 73.5 points, 12.7 more per game than the 60.8 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 20.5 points for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Destiny Leo averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.