Buffalo faces Toledo on 3-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to break its three-game skid with a win against Toledo.

The Rockets are 3-2 on their home court. Toledo gives up 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-5 on the road. Buffalo is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Toledo makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Buffalo averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.0%.

Paula Lopez is shooting 34.5% and averaging 11.6 points for the Bulls. Aniya Rowe is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.