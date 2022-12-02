Buffalo becomes bowl eligible for 4th time in 5 years

It was just the second catch of the game for Williams, who extended the ball over the line just before being knocked out of bounds for a 16-yard touchdown on fourth-and-10. The 2-point conversion was no good but Marcus Fuqua sealed it with his second interception of the game and conference-leading seventh of the season.

Cole Snyder was 23-of-43 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns for Buffalo (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), which opened the season 0-3 before winning five straight. Justin Marshall made six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Williams finished with 30 yards receiving.