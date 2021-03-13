Buffalo beats Akron in overtime to advance to MAC final

Loren Cristian Jackson scored 27 points on just 11 of 33 shooting to pace Akron, which rallied late in regulation to force overtime. Enrique Freeman added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the third-seeded Zips.

Buffalo should have closed it out before going to OT, but the nation's best rebounding team couldn't come up with two defensive rebounds and committed a charging foul to help Akron.

The Bulls also had a costly turnover with 1.1 seconds left, but Jackson missed a 3-pointer from the corner at the horn that would have won it.

