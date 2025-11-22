Buffalo and Ohio meet in MAC action

Key stats

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 361.5 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 225.3 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 136.2 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (96th)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 329.5 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 190.0 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 139.5 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (51st)

Ohio Offense

Overall: 408.5 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 191.3 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 217.3 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (63rd)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 356.9 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 204.6 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (49th)

Buffalo is 111th in third down percentage, converting 34.9% of the time. Ohio ranks 21st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 32.4%.

Buffalo is 122nd in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Ohio's 62nd-ranked +1 margin.

Buffalo is 90th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.3% of trips. Ohio's red zone defense ranks 18th at 77.1%.

Buffalo ranks 109th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:37, compared to Ohio's 30th-ranked average of 31:36.

Team leaders

Buffalo

Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson, 2,250 yards, 15 TDs, 11 INTs, 57.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 724 yards on 177 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Nik McMillan, 853 yards on 56 catches, 3 TDs

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 2,085 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 1,123 yards on 199 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 858 yards on 62 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Buffalo fell to Miami (OH) 37-20 on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Roberson passed for 303 yards on 24-of-49 attempts (49.0%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Terrance Shelton Jr. had 27 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for five yards. McMillan had eight receptions for 147 yards.

Ohio won 42-14 over UMass on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Navarro passed for 28 yards on 3-of-8 attempts (37.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 81 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Bangura carried the ball 27 times for 196 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for -2 yards. Eian Pugh recorded 19 yards on one catch.