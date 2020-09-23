Budget shortfall forces deep cuts in Ohio St sports program

Schools around the country have cut more than 100 sports from their programs to help deal with budget shortfalls from the pandemic, including at least 84 at Division I programs.

Smith said 47 contracted employees at Ohio State, which includes coaches, will be asked to take 5% salary cuts, but it is not clear how many have agreed.

Football coach Ryan Day has a salary package that amounts to about $5.4 million this year, but the reduction would be against his base salary of $850,000, so it would amount to $42,500. Basketball coach Chris Holtmann, whose package is worth $3 million, would give up $27,500 of his $550,000 base.

“That will be their decision,” Smith said. “It is certainly optional because they are contracted, and I anticipate they will. Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann and I had already had conversations.”

Four assistants on Day’s coaching staff make at least $1 million.

Asked whether 5% was asking enough sacrifice of Day and other higher-salaried employees, Smith said he was “100%” comfortable with the number.

“Everybody has their right to an opinion,” he said.

The furloughed employees will have no choice. Ohio State said 345 employees will take furloughs ranging from five days to 60 days, although Smith said the 84 staff members forced to take 60-day furloughs will be deployed elsewhere in the university.

The pandemic has affected all sources of revenue for the athletic department, which is self-sustaining and doesn't draw on other university funds or taxpayer dollars. The department will lose $64 million in ticket revenue alone.

