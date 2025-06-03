Bruised hand? No problem as NL Player of the Week Christian Yelich and Brewers continue momentum

“Sore hand or not, he crushed two balls tonight. So, he's living up to his Player of the Week (honor),” manager Pat Murphy said.

Yelich left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning after being hit by a sinker from Ranger Suarez in the first inning. Once he found out X-rays were negative, the 2018 NL MVP was preparing to make sure he wouldn't have to take a day off.

“Worked on it the rest of the game (yesterday) did some stuff on the flight (from Philadelphia to Cincinnati) and came in early today. It was fine,” he said. “Once I knew it wasn't broken it was like yeah, we'll get back out there. It's something we all take pride in, showing up for each other and being able to play.”

Yelich is a pivotal reason why the Brewers have won eight straight games. He has a nine-game hitting streak — the second-longest active run in the majors — and is batting .450 (18 for 40) with six home runs and 14 RBIs.

It is the sixth time Yelich has been the NL Player of the Week, but the first since April 2019. He had three homers last week, including his first walk-off with a grand slam on May 27 against the Boston Red Sox.

Yelich extended his hitting streak when he drove Brady Singer's slider on a full count 417 feet to straightaway center and off the batter’s eye.

“It was a 3-2 count, not really knowing what was going to happen there. He threw a couple sliders that I swung over, so I knew there was a chance it could show up,” Yelich said.

Yelich also lined a ball to center in the sixth inning that looked like might fall for extra bases, but Cincinnati's TJ Friedl made a leaping grab.

The 33-year-old is a two-time NL batting champion, but missed 81 games last season due to a lower back injury. Yelich was batting .184 on May 21 but has raised his average 49 points during his streak. He has 13 homers on the season, which is tied for eighth-most in the National League.

“I know he’s worked at it. I mean, he takes it really personally,” Murphy said. “He’s been doing it a long time. He feels that responsibility to his teammates. He never gives himself enough credit.”

While Yelich is on one of his best streaks in six years, he is trying to maintain his focus on the present.

“Each year is its own year, they're all different," he said. "You just try to stay focused on your work in the day-to-day. You know, flush the previous day whether it is good or bad, and have good focus on what you want to do and your approach that day. Kind of stay locked in and put blinders on.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP