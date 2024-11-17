Bruins host the Blue Jackets after Frederic's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Trent Frederic scored two goals in the Bruins' 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Boston has a 5-3-2 record at home and an 8-8-3 record overall. The Bruins are 4-1-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Columbus is 6-9-2 overall and 1-6-2 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 4-1-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored eight goals with nine assists for the Bruins. Mason Lohrei has over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has six goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.