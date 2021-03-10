Browns WR Switzer's infant son out of hospital after surgery

Switzer posted a short video and message Wednesday on Twitter showing his son playing with toys on the floor following his health scare. He said Christian was discharged on Tuesday evening.

Switzer had asked for prayers and provided updates about his son over the weekend. He said the family didn't get any “clear answers” on why his son woke up in his own blood and then had additional bleeding spells. Christian, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had surgery on Sunday.