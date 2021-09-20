Browns' WR Landry has knee sprain, could miss multiple games

Stefanski said “we'll see” when asked if Landry can avoid going on injured reserve. Any player moved to IR must miss a minimum of three games.

Landry's loss — for any length of time — is a blow to the Browns. He is a team leader, mentor to Cleveland's young receivers and one of the league's most consistent players.

Before going down against the Texans, Landry had caught at least two passes in 111 consecutive games, the fourth-longest such streak in NFL history. The five-time Pro Bowler had never missed a game due to injury before he was sidelined late last season after testing positive for COVID-19.

Replacing Landry isn't easy, but the Browns do have some options while he's out.

One of them is for Odell Beckham Jr. to return after undergoing season-ending knee surgery in 2020. Beckham appeared in line to start the opener at Kansas City but was inactive after he told Stefanski he wasn't ready for the workload the Browns had planned for him.

Stefanski said Beckham's situation “is not dependent” on the availability of any other players. Last week. Stefanski ruled Beckham out several days before the home opener.

“We'll continue to bring him along and see when he's ready to go,” Stefanski said.

Also, receiver Davion Davis is eligible to be activated after being suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Davis came on strong during training camp and the preseason to earn a roster spot.

